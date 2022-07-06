Amid ongoing concerns over water and the state’s yearslong drought, the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night approved a bid to start its first phase of a water project that could provide upwards of 2 million gallons per day to residents.
Up for consideration before the council was the approval of a bid to begin phase one of the Second Groundwater Well Project. According to the city, this project, when completed, will allow the city to “provide additional water resources by securing access to groundwater” at Yuba City’s Water Treatment Plant.
City Manager Diana Langley said after Tuesday’s meeting that the entire project won’t be operational until sometime next year. According to a staff report by the city, construction of the second well will occur in two phases.
“The first phase is construction of the below-ground facilities, which involves drilling approximately 400 feet below the surface. At predetermined depths, samples will be taken where preliminary data has suggested there is a suitable groundwater aquifer. The data from the samples will help determine the yield of the well so equipment can be appropriately designed based on that yield. The anticipated yield from previous studies is approximately 2 million gallons per day,” according to the staff report. “The second phase would be to construct the above-ground facilities for the well including a three-sided structure, electrical cabinets, pump related equipment and plumbing. The city’s design consultant is expected to complete a 90% draft of plans and specifications for the above-ground facilities by September 2022.”
A contract for the first phase was awarded to Nor-Cal Pump and Well Drilling, Inc. of Yuba City for $929,159. The total cost of the below ground portion of the project is $1,219,107.
To help pay for the new potable groundwater well, the city was awarded a $750,000 grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation. According to the city, a “California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) document and a USBR-approved National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) document have both been completed.”
The city said there is currently about $4.15 million of available funds for the project, including the $750,000 in grant funds.
Before voting unanimously to approve the contract, council members praised the idea of hiring a local company to do the important work of securing more water.
“This whole groundwater situation is so timely and perfect in the work that we need for our city,” Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola said. “(For) the contract to be local too, is really an extra great plus for our community.”
Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden shared those sentiments for entering into a contract with a Yuba City company.
“It’s nice that we’re able to keep stuff local and take care of a very important project to the city,” Boomgaarden said. “Supporting not only our people, but those folks that are going to be participating in this project.”