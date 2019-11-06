An electrical problem with the Shady Creek Outdoor School’s well pump resulted in the program sending students home early this week.
Approximately 180 students from Riverbend Elementary School and Lincrest Elementary School were impacted by the closure after attending just two days of the weeklong program.
They returned home on Wednesday. The Shady Creek Outdoor School is a residential environmental science camp designed for fifth- and sixth-grade students. Participating students stay on-site during the four to five days of classes that include creek and forest ecology, geology, avian ecology, native cultures, sensory awareness, survival skills and team-building activities.
Angela Huerta, communications director for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, which operates the outdoor education program, said Shady Creek staff implemented protocols for student safety after the power loss.
“Students were provided with bottled water for drinking and for washing their hands,” she said. “Shady Creek staff used water from a separate, non-potable water system to flush toilets.”
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools will work with the Yuba City Unified School District to reschedule the time students missed due to the power loss to the well.
An electrician was on site Wednesday and fixed the problem by the afternoon.
After the repairs were made, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools began the process of testing the water to ensure that it would be safe for students to return, Huerta said.
The cause of the outage was likely a power surge, she said, though they were still in the process of investigating the root of the problem.
“We are working diligently to ensure that Shady Creek will be open for next week’s students,” Huerta said. “Student safety is Shady Creek’s number one priority.”