Steve Oda from Oakland goes to the waterís edge to take photos of the clouds reflecting off the water at the San Luis Reservoir on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Laura Oda/Bay Area News Group)

 Tribune News Service/Bay Area News Group

Five months ago, San Luis Reservoir — the massive lake along Highway 152 between Gilroy and Los Banos — was just 24% full, an arid landscape of cracked mud and lonely boat ramps painfully far away from the dwindling water’s edge.

But today in one of the most visible signs that Northern California’s drought is over, San Luis is full. Since Nov. 8, the water level has risen 144 feet — roughly the equivalent of submerging a 10-story building.

