Arbuckle Community Church Elder Larry Randolph spun up fresh cotton candy during the first-ever Arbuckle Watermelon Festival on Saturday at LaVanche Hurshe Park in Arbuckle. 

The community of Arbuckle gathered together on Saturday to celebrate all things summer at the first-ever Arbuckle Watermelon Festival, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee. 

“We as a committee wanted another event that brings everyone of all ages together and I think we accomplished that,” said committee member and event organizer Elijah Rodriguiz. “... I enjoyed seeing everyone having such a great time.” 

