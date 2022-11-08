The fast food franchise Wayback Burgers announced on Monday the planned opening of a new location in Yuba City sometime early next year.
The new establishment is “expected to open in early 2023” and it will be the seventh Wayback Burgers location to open in California. Officials said they expect 30 new jobs to be added to the local economy with the opening of this location.
“We are pleased to continue the expansion of Wayback Burgers in California with the lease signing of our Yuba City restaurant,” Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers, said in a statement. “It is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. As we continue to grow on the west coast, we look forward to working with excellent franchise partners like Afshan Rehman to introduce Wayback Burgers to the Yuba City community.”
The Connecticut-based franchise is best known for its cooked-to-order hamburgers and milkshakes. The menu also includes a variety of options including veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, side options, salads and Impossible Burgers.
“I look forward to sharing Wayback Burgers’ outstanding and versatile menu items with Yuba City residents,” said Rehman, owner and operator for the Yuba City location. “We are confident this location will become a staple in the local community.”
Wayback Burgers currently operates in 35 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, The Netherlands, Manitoba in Canada, Ireland and Japan.
The new 1,772-square-foot Wayback Burgers location in Yuba City will offer an elevated dining experience, officials said. Guests will be able to see their food being prepared behind a glass window in a modernized kitchen. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating and community tables.
The new Wayback Burgers establishment will be located at 712 West Onstott Frontage Rd. in Yuba City.