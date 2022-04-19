Editor’s note: One in a series.
Leading up to the June 7 direct primary election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a contested office the chance to either introduce themselves or remind those who they are and where they stand.
The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running for a contested office has been given the opportunity to respond.
The following are answers provided by Wayne Bishop, who is running for Yuba Water Agency, South Division. He will be facing off against incumbent Brent Hastey.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County water users/residents and how do you plan to address or fix it?
A: We are fortunate in Yuba County to have had leaders in the past with the foresight to establish the Yuba Water Agency and get the Dam and other infrastructure built. We have better flood protection than any other community in the valley and our surface and ground water supplies are the envy of the rest of the state. Our challenge now is to make sure future generations continue to benefit as we have.
The Yuba Water Agency is sitting on $175 Million in available cash today. It is essential we run the Agency like a business and ensure that money helps all Yuba County residents. There is still levee and flood protection work to be completed; updates to FEMA flood maps so that we can lower flood insurance costs; and a secondary spillway to build on Bullards Bar Dam. We must make those investments. And as other parts of the state become thirstier and make demands on our water, we must fight to retain our rights to it.
Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Yuba County if elected?
A: In 2016, the Yuba Water Agency took over complete operation of Bullards Bar Dam and the associated hydroelectric plants. A huge new stream of revenue started pouring in. The Board decided, to their credit; that a portion of this revenue beyond what is needed to achieve the agency’s core missions of flood control and water delivery, should be invested in the economic development of Yuba County. Since that time, we have gotten bogged down while $175 million in available funds have accumulated. The board has authorized expensive study after expensive study. My father used to say when talking about starting our business: “If I’d had more money, I would have gone broke.”
They spent hundreds of thousands on an economic development consultant, who so far has written down 45 pages of ideas gleaned from officials and residents, and spent enormous amounts of time and money developing a concept for a $120 million+ “Water Experience Center” in the foothills. There is no shortage of ideas, but there aren’t that many good ideas. We have amazing lakes and rivers already, let’s experience those! Let’s stop dreaming and start using the funds to make real change in Yuba County.
After six years of studies, and funds growing by the minute, I say it’s past time to make some business decisions and get the ball rolling on some investments in making Yuba County better. My business experience will be needed as I push for action, not more studies.
Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as director?
A: My education is in Agricultural Engineering. Hydrology, Water Conveyance, and Irrigation are part of the curriculum and many of my classmates work in water management around the state. I understand how our water system works. I am a farmer who uses water delivered by the agency and I fully understand how we all benefit from that water. I have served on the boards of a school district, a reclamation district, and a chamber of commerce and have learned how to be a leader in that role. I have managed businesses, including Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm which has been under my direction for the past seventeen years. My business, which is in its 50th year in Yuba County, has grown into one of the largest employers and tax generators in the county under my leadership. I am ready for a role in the leadership of our Yuba Water Agency.
Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a director?
A: At Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, I have the philosophy that I am just a caretaker of a farm that actually belongs to the 275,000 people who visit each year. We listen to those owners as we make decisions on improving the farm. I will do the same when elected to the board of the Yuba Water Agency. This is not a job I am seeking because I need it. I am seeking it because we have a huge opportunity to continue to make Yuba County better for all of its citizens. My decisions will be based on that alone. I will not be there to build my resumé or benefit myself some other way. I will be there to make my community a better place.
Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?
A: My opponent talks about all the boards he’s been on and all the important people he has met along the way. But I believe we need to elect real leaders to the Yuba Water Agency. And great leaders are defined not by how many board positions they’ve held or who they know, but by what effect they have had on the lives of others. I believe I can say I have been that kind of a leader in my business and in our community. The Yuba Water Agency is an incredible asset left to us by past County leaders who had vision, good business sense and plenty of guts. This is a critical time in the history of the agency. I want to make sure we are good stewards of the funds and invest in projects that will benefit all Yuba County residents.