It didn’t matter if you were team CityWalk or team Revive, because on Saturday everyone was one team and one unit bringing Easter and families together for the Plumas Lake Easter Egg Hunt and fundraiser at Eufay Wood Spray Park in Plumas Lake.
Josh Ely, a pastor at CityWalk Church, said the hunt was spawned by two churches with the same vision who wanted to partner and work together to bring love to Yuba-Sutter.
There was a bounce house, multiple lawn games and even the Easter Bunny was set up taking pictures all afternoon with children and families, Ely said.
“We are trying to reach the community in local areas,” he said.
As a part of its plan to expand its footprint, Ely said CityWalk is working to bring another church campus to Yuba-Sutter. Over the next year, Ely is hoping to have a location in position for services and youth resources in the Edgewater area in south Yuba County. Right now, all the services, including several this weekend for Easter, are run out of the Yuba City Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1460 Richland Rd.
Ely said it is important that no one feels alone, not just on Easter Sunday, but year-round, so to have another campus available in a different area should help reach more people.
“You don't have to go through life alone,” Ely said.
Revive Church Lead Pastor Colby Middlebrooks said today’s youth are under attack when it comes to social media platforms and bullying. Middlebrooks said it is vital to create safe havens for the youth outside of schools.
As a troubled youth himself, Middlebrooks knows first-hand what it feels like to not have anywhere to turn. Middlebrooks said no one should feel the endless weight of hopelessness.
“One of our goals is to unite the 95961 zip code,” Middlebrooks said.
The zip code 95961 represents Olivehurst, Linda and Plumas Lake, which is near where Revive expanded to create two campuses – the other being Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City.
The first service for Revive’s Yuba County campus will be at 11 a.m. on May 28 at Riverside Meadows Intermediate School, about a mile down the road from Eufay Wood Spray Park, Middlebrooks said.
“We want to love on everybody,” he said.
Middlebrooks said Revive is also working to create task forces to get into schools and build relationships and trust with students in order to eventually develop after school programs for “somewhere safe” for the children to go.
“We are here to love on you guys and support your family,” Middlebrooks said.
Ely said there are current weekly youth services set up at Seventh-day Adventist beginning at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
“You can come and hang out with us,” Ely said.