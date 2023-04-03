It didn’t matter if you were team CityWalk or team Revive, because on Saturday everyone was one team and one unit bringing Easter and families together for the Plumas Lake Easter Egg Hunt and fundraiser at Eufay Wood Spray Park in Plumas Lake. 

Josh Ely, a pastor at CityWalk Church, said the hunt was spawned by two churches with the same vision who wanted to partner and work together to bring love to Yuba-Sutter.

Tags

Recommended for you