The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) approved Thursday millions in funding that will directly benefit the Yuba-Sutter region – both its people and its roads.

During a SACOG Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning in Sacramento, a majority of the money coming to the area was greenlit after the board approved the 2022-2023 Regional Funding Round that included several funding awards for various projects throughout the four-county region that SACOG represents.

