For nearly a decade, A Simple Gesture has been servicing those in need in Yuba-Sutter by providing nonperishable supplies every couple months.
It’s an idea that was transformed from church organizers at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Paradise in 2015, according to A Simple Gesture co-founder Cynthia Fontayne.
Fontayne said eight years ago she and Susan Kimmel, A Simple Gesture’s other brainchild, asked the church on the Ridge if it was possible to bring A Simple Gesture to Yuba-Sutter.
“Susan and I tackled him and said, ‘Can we adapt your idea?’” Fontayne said.
Eight years later, A Simple Gesture is still going strong, as seen with Saturday’s collection day, in which local volunteers rounded up bags of nonperishable items at the Notre Dame School building in Marysville from local donors to distribute to three pantries in the area: Catholic Ladies Relief Society, St. John’s Loaves and Britches and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul food locker.
Kimmel said the collection occurs the second Saturday every two months on even numbered months, which gives people plenty of time to fill their green donor bags with goods.
To become a donor or driver – the latter picks up the bags off the donors’ doorstep on collection day – one needs to reach out to Kimmel via telephone, Facebook or email.
“It’s really fun to do and rewarding,” Kimmel said.
Donations come from all over the region, from as far as Wheatland all the way to the Yuba County foothills, Kimmel said.
Kimmel said all the donor needs to do is fill their green bag and leave it on the doorstep every two months.
Fontayne said it’s a simple “buy one, give one” philosophy, where the donor goes to the store for a can of beans and buys another for the bag.
“(At the) store you find something on sale to buy for your house and buy another to give to your neighbors,” Fontayne said.
The group has had a lot of help over the years, Fontayne said. Grocery Outlet has stepped up to offer $3 off coupons to those shopping at the business because the food is likely to be donated, Fontayne said.
A Simple Gesture currently has 200 donors, but is always seeking more to fill the bags and drive them on collection day.
Joe Caputo, who handles technical support for A Simple Gesture, is in charge of sending out reminders to the drivers and donors ahead of collection day.
“It only takes a few hours a month,” Caputo said. “We are trying to do some good.”
On Saturday shortly before 11 a.m., A Simple Gesture collected 150 green bags that were divided up between the three pantries, including in Marysville.
“We feed the hungry, heal the sick, clothe the naked and this is your opportunity to help,” Caputo said.
The next collection day is June 10, Caputo said.
In addition, the Notre Dame School building opens up its pantry to those in need every Wednesday and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.