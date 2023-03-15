As Yuba City continues to hold discussions on the need for a 2024 revenue ballot measure, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to form its own committee in an effort to work with the city on a possible partnership between the two entities.
After attempting to include the city in its own failed ballot measure, Measure A, in 2022 and because Yuba City council members have discussed publicly the idea that the county should be included in preliminary discussions, the county is taking a proactive approach to make sure it is a part of any possible revenue sharing options should the city and/or county ultimately decide to pursue a tax measure on the November 2024 ballot. To achieve that goal, the county proposed the creation of a Revenue Ad Hoc Committee.
“The city of Yuba City has conveyed intent at both its February 21st and March 7th council meetings to study feasibility of a ballot measure to allow voters to consider an increase in sales tax,” the county said in a staff report. “Both city and county officials have expressed interest in exploring a joint measure that will benefit both entities as well as the city of Live Oak. The creation of a county Revenue Ad Hoc Committee would allow the board to examine revenue options for the county and to participate in discussions with the city of Yuba City’s Revenue Ad Hoc Committee about the placement of a revenue measure on the November 2024 ballot. Appointment of two members of the Board of Supervisors onto an ad hoc committee would allow productive discussions to proceed.”
On Dec. 20, 2022, Yuba City formed its own Revenue Ad Hoc Committee to explore the idea of a possible November 2024 ballot measure and consider other ways the city could generate more revenue. That committee includes Yuba City Vice Mayor Shon Harris and Yuba City Councilman Marc Boomgaarden. In January, two ad hoc meetings were held with city staff to “review a variety of items including the city's five-year fiscal outlook, public safety priorities, the city's road conditions, and creating a Citizen Ad Hoc Committee to provide input to the Revenue Ad Hoc.”
The city said after those discussions, it was determined that the city’s revenues were “not projected to be sufficient to maintain fiscal sustainability.” Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley, at two recent city council meetings, identified that the greatest financial needs the city needed to address were in public safety and maintaining the city’s deteriorating roads.
As part of the city’s effort in exploring a possible revenue measure, it hired Smart Marketing, which is owned by longtime political consultant Crystal Martin, for “Revenue Measure Consulting Services.” Martin and Smart Marketing have represented several council members and area supervisors in local races.
After the failure of Measure A in November 2022, the county has been considering another attempt at a ballot measure – one that was largely supported by people in Yuba City, but not in unincorporated areas of the county who would have benefited the most from its passage.
The county has needed additional revenue because it has claimed that it cannot compete with area jurisdictions who have higher sales tax rates and more developable land, and are therefore able to attract workers with better pay – most notably, the county’s sheriff’s department and fire department have felt those impacts.
On Tuesday, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith recommended to the Sutter County Board of Supervisors that a Revenue Ad Hoc Committee be established to “interface with one the city had put together.” Smith expressed an interest in discussing a future revenue measure, which has been brought up at previous Yuba City City Council meetings.
“This would be a way for the county to interface with the city,” Smith said.
District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores asked Smith about the city’s ad hoc committee and its relation to a similar committee being proposed by the county.
“I just want to be clear, we are very decisive that we are moving forward with a tax measure … Where the city has said publicly that they’re not sure if they’re moving forward with a tax measure at this point, that they’re conducting research right now to do that,” Flores said.
Flores said he wanted clarification before he could nominate the “correct people” for the ad hoc committee. Deborah Micheli, Sutter County counsel, said she wasn’t aware of an item that has been voted on by the board about a specific 2024 revenue measure.
Smith reiterated that the purpose of the county’s ad hoc committee would be to “interface with the city.”
“The county, we know, has some needs and that’s why we moved forward in the past with what ultimately ended up being Measure A,” Smith said.
Flores then pressed the board and Smith again about the purpose and function of a proposed county Revenue Ad Hoc Committee and if the county actually would pursue a 2024 tax revenue measure.
“Are we saying we are doing a tax measure?” Flores asked.
Smith clarified that the purpose of the committee would be to negotiate with the city should they move forward with their own measure and what percentage of revenue, if any, would go to the county and/or the city of Live Oak – the county runs several services used by both Yuba City and county residents, including the Sutter County Jail.
Flores pointed out that Yuba City officials have not yet made it clear that the city would ultimately seek a tax revenue sharing measure, but again asked Smith and the county if a revenue measure of its own would be recommended by the county in the future.
“I wouldn’t say we are certain just because the board hasn’t voted to put one on for 2024. … And in the meantime, there could be a citizen’s initiative or something else could influence decisions that happen down the road,” Smith said.
Flores nominated Sutter County Chair Karm Bains and District 1 Supervisor Nick Micheli to serve on the Sutter County Revenue Ad Hoc Committee. The motion passed unanimously with Micheli absent.
“We’re basically one community. … I think it’s imperative that we work with each other and see where this is going,” District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said.