Three years after an encounter with the Yuba City Police Department left him paralyzed, Yuba City resident Gregory Gross, 67, was recently awarded over $20 million in a settlement to pay for his injuries and subsequent care.

According to Appeal archives, on April 12, 2020, Gross was being arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. During the arrest, Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson threw Gross’ face first to the ground, breaking his neck and paralyzing him while his hands were handcuffed behind his back, Gross’ attorney Moseley Collins said.

Tags

Recommended for you