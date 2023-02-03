Farmhouse1.jpg

The sun sets behind Stephens Farmhouse in Yuba City on Thursday, a few days after Cherie Stephens announced her plans to retire and sell the business.

 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Jeff and Cherie Stephens have made quite the name for themselves as the owners of Stephens Farmhouse in Yuba City. For the past 21 years, this quaint little shop has offered passersby the opportunity to snag some home baked goods and locally sourced treats. 

But now, the seasoned owners are ready to pass on their business to the next individual, or individuals, willing to take a risk and make it their own.

