The Marysville Ellis Lake Gazebo was turned into a land of fantasy for a day on Saturday, complete with fortune tellers, magic potion and a variety of storytellers reliving children’s tales through the power of word.

It’s the second time that the Enchanted Island event has come to Ellis Lake courtesy of local historian and Marysville resident Sue Cejner-Moyers to help raise money for the Mary Aaron Museum at 704 D St. in Marysville.

