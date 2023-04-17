The Marysville Ellis Lake Gazebo was turned into a land of fantasy for a day on Saturday, complete with fortune tellers, magic potion and a variety of storytellers reliving children’s tales through the power of word.
It’s the second time that the Enchanted Island event has come to Ellis Lake courtesy of local historian and Marysville resident Sue Cejner-Moyers to help raise money for the Mary Aaron Museum at 704 D St. in Marysville.
Each participant at the event on Saturday had the option of donating $10 to help in the restoration and development of the museum, Cejner-Moyers said.
Cejner-Moyers is working with the museum board of directors to try and open the Mary Aaron Museum for more days than the first Saturday of each month.
Currently, the museum is open the first Saturday and by appointment for anyone looking for tours of one of the many historical features of one of the oldest cities in the state.
“We love giving back to the community,” Cejner-Moyers said.
Cejner-Moyers said the Enchanted Island event also doubles as a children’s literacy program in both English and Spanish. Families, Cejner-Moyers said, had the option to listen to a variety of English- and Spanish-speaking storytellers all across the gazebo at Ellis Lake Island.
There were many stories told, including books about ducks and geese, which are known to frequent Ellis Lake all year, Cejner-Moyers said.
“I am a storyteller (and so) we want you to experience storytelling outside,” Cejner-Moyers said. “We want you to come, be out and meet different storytellers.”
Cejner-Moyers hopes to make Enchanted Island an annual event to help in the development of the community and keep entities like the Mary Aaron Museum moving forward.
The museum is open for talking tours by appointment by calling 530-742-1004.