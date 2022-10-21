“We’re all here for flood control. … But we were told this was going to be easy, no sweat, that’s why we all just sat back and said, ‘OK, this is fine.’ Then three days before, all of a sudden, they got a surveyor in my backyard saying, ‘Oh the fence is going to be here now. All of this is going to be gone.’”

This situation described by a homeowner along Second Street in Yuba City concerns work that has occurred recently on behalf of the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency (SBFCA).

Tags

Recommended for you