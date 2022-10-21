“We’re all here for flood control. … But we were told this was going to be easy, no sweat, that’s why we all just sat back and said, ‘OK, this is fine.’ Then three days before, all of a sudden, they got a surveyor in my backyard saying, ‘Oh the fence is going to be here now. All of this is going to be gone.’”
This situation described by a homeowner along Second Street in Yuba City concerns work that has occurred recently on behalf of the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency (SBFCA).
That homeowner, along with several others, reached out to the Appeal in an effort to raise awareness about what they see as a “bait and switch” from what they were told by officials with SBFCA, including Executive Director Michael Bessette.
The work that SBFCA is overseeing is to remain in compliance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards as they relate to levees and visibility. To achieve compliance, SBFCA is now in the process of putting in new fencing along the levee, as well as clearing vegetation and anything else that would need to be removed in order to comply with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Bessette, in a conversation with the Appeal, said the work is essentially needed so that Levee District 1 has the required visibility of the levee and surrounding areas in case of a high water event.
“We’re trying to comply with Army Corps standards. Essentially, going back to 2014, the Corps wanted us to remove a bunch of buildings and encroachments, 15 feet from the levee toe. A lot of people would have lost buildings, vegetation, fences, other encroachments,” Bessette said. “We kind of pushed back on the Corps to minimize the impact on the property owners. We met with the Corps to minimize the effects on the property owners. We wanted to minimize the impacts. We’re going to be able to keep all the buildings that are out there and some other landscaping, 15 feet offset of the levee toe. We thought that was a good compromise and would have the least impact to property owners.”
Those property owners, however, claim Bessette and others communicated things differently. So much so, that many have been making impassioned pleas to officials since the work was announced and ultimately began on the affected properties.
“We have been informed, quite abruptly, about the change in location of our fences along the levee. At a meeting (on March 29) held at the Levee District 2 office, some property owners signed a permit to let the hired engineering company replace the fences along the levee and also permitted the company to remove any trees and shrubs smaller than 4” in diameter. Last week we were made aware that the fence in [sic] going to be MOVED further west, not replaced, to the toe of the levee and EVERYTHING on the other side (east) of the fence will be completely cleared,” Kate Mackensen said in a Sept. 29 email to Kim Floyd of Kim Floyd Communications, who has been a point of contact for SBFCA. “There was no discussion of this move in the fence line, ever. We were simply lied to at the meeting (in March) and feel extremely angry about this last minute position we’ve been forced into. … We were lied to by omission. It’s as simple as that. Not revealing something to the property owners by leaving out information is a lie. … We’re stunned, disappointed, and feeling resentful that after all these years 2nd St. owners have cooperated with and been told by SBFCA, with you as the liaison, that the members of SBFCA were on the property owners’ side. It certainly doesn’t feel like that now. I’m sorry to say that I think if any one member of SBFCA owned a home along 2nd St. that this would not be occurring, the lies or in the haste in which it’s happening. We trusted the members of SBFCA. What a waste.”
As part of the emailed response to Mackensen, Floyd said that “at the meeting on March 29, we spoke in general terms about the project and the requirement to clear to 20 feet from the levee toe, but that specifics were meant to be shared with each individual property owner. I can understand that ‘replacement of the existing fence’ could have been interpreted as ‘replaced in the same place as the current fence.’ In terms of your bushes, I’m not sure the location was understood in relation to the work required for your property, so the answer should have been deferred for a site visit. For that I apologize. Generally speaking, I do know we said we would trim back any vegetation/shrubs larger than 4” in diameter.”
Those pleas for answers and clarification by Mackensen and others have led SBFCA to schedule a special meeting on Monday to address concerns brought by the Second Street homeowners. The agenda item for that meeting simply states, “Discussion on SBFCA’s Levee Compliance Permit Project for Second Street Properties, including public comment.” The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. inside the Yuba City City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
“I definitely think there were communication issues, but that was probably our fault,” Bessette said. “We’re going to have a meeting with the property owners to explain why it’s important and happening. There’s a lot of miscommunication out there, maybe they heard something that was misinterpreted.”
That miscommunication and interpretation of what is happening has been at the core of the complaints expressed by the Second Street homeowners.
“He’s (Bessette) forgotten all of his conversations,” a homeowner claimed.
Bessette said communication about potential changes to properties along the levee first occurred nearly 10 years ago.
“Back in 2014, we conducted our outreach to these property owners and held maybe one or two meetings in people’s homes,” Bessette said. “That’s when we conducted this initial outreach. A lot of these buildings needed to come down, it was pretty draconian back then. People were outraged. We said, let us meet with the Corps, with the state, and come up with a compromise to try and make people happy and that’s what we did.”
Then, on March 29, a meeting was held for property owners to inform them of the work that was slated to be done in the months ahead.
“The March 29 meeting was the first meeting,” Bessette said. “We sent a letter in January explaining what’s happening, and then another letter was sent about the meeting and more letters. One of the things we didn’t do as well as we could have, we sent each property owner a snapshot of the plans. That just didn’t convey the information as accurately as I would have liked.”
The work
Bessette said the main work being done on behalf of SBFCA is the installation of new fencing that will allow officials to inspect any given property. Some of that fencing could interfere with existing structures on some properties, but Bessette said SBFCA was modifying existing encroachment permits so some of those structures can remain.
“The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency (SBFCA) has awarded the contract to clear vegetation and install new fencing to provide access and visibility on the landside of the levee. The project is scheduled to start the week of October 3 and last approximately six weeks,” a letter sent by Bessette dated Sept. 26 to a Second Street property owner said. “Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Construction may occur on Saturdays, but not without advance notice to property owners. Surveyors will be on site prior to the start of construction to mark the construction limits. As per our previous letter, property owners are asked to remove any non-permanent items from the fence alignment/encroachment area prior to the start of construction.”
A detailed schedule of the work was provided:
– 10/3-10/4: Installation of temporary fence
– 10/4-10/6: Mobilization of equipment and materials
– 10/6-10/17: Clearing and grubbing of existing vegetation & fence demolition
– 10/10-10/14: Removal of retaining walls
– 10/10-11/14: Installation of 7-feet-tall “no climb” fence
– 11/15: Hydroseeding of impacted levee slope & spraying of sterilant along new fence line
Property owners were asked to call SBFCA’s project manager Kyle Sanchez with any project related questions.
Some of the fencing work that is being done involves the fence line either being moved or replaced. Bessette said at least one existing fence can remain, but others had fencing that was not in the correct location.
“LD1 needs visibility and access in case of a high water event,” Bessette said. “Each fence will have a gate to give LD1 access. The likelihood they will actually have to do this is fairly low.”
Bessette said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is mandating that these fence adjustments occur. After an inspection in 2010, much of the area was “listed as unacceptable” and local officials were required to make corrections.
“If you don’t make corrections, they could throw you out of PL8499 (public law), the authority that allows jurisdictions to seek emergency repairs and rehabilitation from the Army Corps,” Bessette said. “We had to make these changes to maintain compliance. If we’re not compliant, we can’t seek federal money in an emergency.”
Bessette said SBFCA and others must comply with “levee safety standards.” Those standards typically include the absence of vegetation and a buffer on the levee’s land side of 15 feet and 10 feet on the water side.
“In an ideal world, they want all of that clean and free and clear of obstructions,” Bessette said. “We’ve done that in the majority of our system. We’ve been working on this for the past 12 years. We’ve cleaned out more of the area. This area was the most problematic because the properties were built right up against the levee and they have underlying property rights. We could have purchased those rights, but felt we didn’t need to because of existing easements.”
Bessette said there was a letter sent to homeowners that specified that 20 feet from the levee toe – where the edge of the levee base meets the natural ground – is where SBFCA wanted to clear out encroachments and vegetation that impacted the visibility of Levee District 1. “That’s not where the permanent fence is going,” Bessette said. “The permanent fence is going as close to the levee toe as we can get it. I think people looked at the stakes and thought that was where the fence was going. We’ve laid out where the new fence is going to go. We’ve pushed it as close to the levee toe as possible. There’s some properties that make that difficult, but for the majority of the properties we’re putting it at the levee toe. We’re trying to minimize the impact to these property owners.”
The homeowners, however, contend that they have observed and were told something completely different.
In discussions with the Appeal, homeowners claimed that what they were told at the March 29 meeting and what has been communicated since, didn’t line up with what Bessette was now saying. Several homeowners said they were told at the March meeting that they would be contacted over the summer because workers would be going into their backyards and marking off the toe of the levee – 10 feet and 20 feet.
“They showed us 10 vs 20. We’re thinking, ‘that’s a significant chunk of our backyard,’” a homeowner said. “They asked us to sign permission to ‘replace’ the fences along the back line. They wanted continuity with the fencing along the levee. We were under the misapprehension that the fence line would pretty much stay the same.”
Some parcels along Second Street also are deeded all the way to the river.
“That’s our property. At one point, when they built the levee, easements were granted by the existing property owners to build the levee. But the structure is on our property. We own the land under it,” a homeowner said.
Bessette said half of the properties in the project area do include land that stretches down to the river.
“Levee District 1, they maintain a lot of the levees, and they’re a member of SBFCA. I think that’s the complicating factor,” Bessette said.
In response to the possibility of property and buildings being cut off by a new fence, Bessette said SBFCA will work with property owners to come up with solutions.
“Some of the properties, the physical levee toe was cut off,” Bessette said. “In some cases, the new fencing was going to hinder access. But we have since moved that. We are making changes to minimize impact.”
Bessette said the permanent fence that will be put in place will be a 7-foot no climb fence with a gate as close to the levee toe as possible.
“Our approach is we’re trying to minimize impact to property owners,” Bessette said. “These types of issues can sometimes fall on property owners and can be costly. The agency is paying for that, there is no cost to property owners. We think that is a very positive outcome of the project. We feel bad about not communicating properly.”
That communication never came through to property owners, with many saying they were confused and unsure about what was actually going to happen.
“We’re for protecting the levee and doing what we can to make sure the levee is safe, but for us, we’re losing 1,200 square feet of backyard. … We’re not getting paid for it,” Cole Roland, who lives on one of the affected properties along Second Street, said. “None of us know if we are in violation of any building codes or permits.”
Roland, who has a shed that is a permitted structure on a pad with electricity that could be affected by the changes being made, said he didn’t know if he would ultimately still own it or if it was being taken away.
“Now I don’t know if I own it? If they’re just taking it? That’s what we’re all upset about because none of this has been clear,” Roland said. “We pay taxes on that land and now we can’t use it. We don’t understand what’s happening.”
Roland claimed that “everyone was told the fence is staying where it’s staying,” but then were later instructed to move “everything out of the way” so work could be done.
Bessette addressed the shed issue with the Appeal, saying that a compromise was reached.
“SBFCA will provide a new shed. We couldn’t figure out where to put the fence,” Bessette said.
As for the land that would then be separated because of the new fence, Bessette said Levee District 1 is responsible and maintains that land. He said no compensation would be given because the property owners still technically own the land.
“The property owners back in the 1930s, that’s when they sold the easement rights to Levee District 1,” Bessette said.
An immediate impact
Along with the possible loss of property and structures, several other homeowners expressed frustration about the impact the work has had and will have on their property.
Many claimed they were unaware the current fenceline would be moved and not just replaced in its current position.
One homeowner, who said they purchased their home in June, said they were told by the seller that the work being done was a replacement of the fence, not a complete relocation. Because of where they believed the new fence would be going, their garage will be divided in half.
Several homeowners also were concerned about the vegetation that was being removed, including multiple trees that not only provided privacy for some homeowners, but also kept their homes cool and added to the overall appeal of the property and neighborhood.
Michael Grauer, who lives in a home impacted by the Second Street project, provided photos of trees removed from his property.
He said aside from the loss of privacy caused by the removal of the trees, the habitat for what he claimed were leopard frogs was lost.
“We now have a huge increase in sun and heat on our house that is really going to be impacting this next summer,” Grauer said. “We had environmental concerns too. We have endangered species that were living in our trees – we had leopard frogs. I told Michael Bessette that and I sent him pictures of that as well. He said, ‘Oh, that’s not important.’ Yeah, it really is. Actually it’s a work stoppage for you, I’ve worked for cities in construction before.”
Another homeowner also claimed they had an endangered species that was being threatened.
“The environmental study is 20 years old. When we met with them in March, they said the fence is going to be replaced exactly where it was,” Grauer said. “... They showed very generic maps of what they were going to do. In the maps, there was no movement of the fence and they actually said they weren’t going to cut our trees down. … Everything they’ve said is completely the opposite.”
Bessette said even though communication between SBFCA and the homeowners could have been improved, all the necessary information was communicated. When asked about the endangered species that could be threatened by the work, Bessette said that claim was not true.
“I sent out our biologist to inspect that,” Bessette said of Grauer’s concerns related to the possible presence of endangered frogs. “There was no endangered species there. Our biologist said they don’t live in the area. They found nothing and were going to relocate if they had found something. A report was written about it. That frog just doesn’t exist in this area.”