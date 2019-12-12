Up, up and away, and back down…all while collecting valuable data that could help protect Yuba-Sutter residents during a significant storm event.
Atmospheric rivers in the western United States are both a necessity and a hazard. The significant storm events both provide the majority of precipitation throughout the water year and are the leading cause of flooding.
The Yuba-Sutter area, being located at the intersection of two major rivers, feels the effects of these storms on a yearly basis, which makes it tough for water managers in charge of both maintaining water supply and protecting against floods.
The Yuba Water Agency, which is in charge of managing the Yuba River, along with researchers and federal and state partners is embarking on a new program to research atmospheric rivers. The groups released a weather balloon on Thursday – the first of many moving forward – that demonstrated the type of information researchers will be collecting during future storm events to help better understand these powerful weather systems.
“The weather balloon has sensors on it that detect temperature, moisture and wind four times a second as it rises into the stratosphere and gives us a picture of the vertical structure of the atmosphere,” said Anna Wilson, a field research manager for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. “The information it collects will help us understand the evolution of atmospheric river-type storms as they make landfall and move through the Yuba and Feather river watersheds.”
The weather balloon is filled with helium and travels into the earth’s stratosphere – about 80,000 feet up – before popping. As it descends back into the atmosphere, it deploys a parachute and continues to collect measurements.
Wilson said the plan is to release the weather balloons during all future atmospheric rivers that affect the watershed from January through March, releasing a new balloon in three-hour intervals. By collecting as much data as possible about the weather systems during the event, researchers hope to better understand how an atmospheric river will move through a particular watershed, how strong it is, whether it is rain or snow, and how it evolves over time and space.
In addition to helping improve forecasting, the data will be input into a global telecommunication system that can help others around the world improve their forecasting models.
For agencies like the Yuba Water Agency, the information collected can save lives and precious resources.
“When it comes to rain and snow within our watershed, depending on where it occurs, it can have a huge impact on our operations because of the volume of water that can come into our reservoirs or areas downstream during these types of events,” said John James, water operations project manager for YWA. “It will also help with our forecast-informed reservoir operations by better understanding times for peak inflows, when we can safety retain water within the reservoir and when we need to make releases for flood control.”
The water agency regularly coordinates releases from its reservoirs with the Department of Water Resources, which is in charge of Lake Oroville and releases into the Feather River. If the two agencies didn’t coordinate during a significant storm event, the area below where the two rivers meet could easily become inundated.
As part of the effort, Wilson said, researchers will also be placing permanent instrumentation to continuously monitor weather conditions in the watershed.
“We will be using these operations to enhance our ability to predict atmospheric rivers in the future,” Wilson said.