Clear skies ahead … at least weather wise.
The National Weather Service is calling for a dry but cold Thanksgiving week.
According to the forecast through Sunday, it’s supposed to be in the mid- to upper-50s in the foothills and low 60s in the Yuba-Sutter valley through the weekend.
Robert Baruffaldi, meteorologist for the NWS in Sacramento, said valley temperatures are a tad above normal for this time of year.
“It’s kind of what to expect for December; 60s in the day getting chilly at night,” Baruffaldi said.
Baruffaldi said normal for Dobbins this time of year is 48 in the day and 32 at night
“We’re looking at below normal lows (in the foothills),” Baruffaldi said.
For folks venturing to Lake Tahoe for the holiday, Baruffaldi said it’s expected to be in the 40s during the day, with lows dropping to the teens through the week.
The peak wind speed will be on Thanksgiving, Baruffaldi, said, when it will range from 10-20 mph to the northwest.