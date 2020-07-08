The weather will continue heating up through the week, according to Robert Baruffaldi, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
“It will be a little warmer than normal heading into the weekend, but nothing excessive,” said Baruffaldi. (That may depend on the definition of the word “excessive.”)
According to Pual Moreno, spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., there are no Public Safety Power Shutoffs anticipated over the next seven days, but if severe weather threatens a portion of the electric system, it may be necessary for PGE to turn off electricity in the interest of public safety.
Baruffaldi said temperatures through the weekend will be in the upper 90s and could possibly reach as high as the lower 100s.
Those temperatures are about five degrees higher than the average for this time of year, according to Baruffaldi.
As of Wednesday, no strong winds were in the forecast and there were no Red Flag Warnings in effect in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“It’s pretty routine weather,” said Baruffaldi. “It will be hot out there but it will be nice.”
Baruffaldi said weekend weather in the foothills will be similar, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and a light breeze expected.
There are no concerns of wildfires unless the winds pick up,” said Baruffaldi.
Nighttime lows are expected to reach the mid-to low-60s across the region.