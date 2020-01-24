Aside from a bit of fog during the morning commute over the last few days, the weather in the Yuba-Sutter area has been relatively stable. That’s about to change as rain is forecast for this weekend.
Emily Heller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Yuba-Sutter residents can expect light to moderate rain showers in the valley starting today, as well as snow in higher elevations.
“The storm approaching is much weaker than we thought it was going be at the start of the week,” Heller said on Friday. “Heaviest precipitation is expected late Saturday and early Sunday morning.”
While snow isn’t expected to impact lower elevations on Saturday, it is expected to drop as low as about 5,000 feet elevation by Sunday, Heller said.
The weather will begin to dry out come Monday, she said.
As for the cause of the area’s fog in recent days, Heller said it is common for this time of year. Fog forms when there is a combination of light winds, high humidity and conditions bring the air to its dew point.
Heller suggested commuters be aware while driving this weekend as there will be some slick roads and chain controls toward the higher elevations.