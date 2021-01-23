It could be a wet work week beginning with the first of multiple weather systems expected to come into the area Sunday afternoon and last through Friday, Jan. 29, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS is calling for a winter weather advisory from Sunday through Monday, Jan. 25, with forecasted precipitation amounts in the valley of up to a half-inch.
In the mountains, snow levels are expected to reach between six and eight inches at pass levels.
At lower elevations, light snow could accumulate up to one to two inches, with the possibility of levels dropping to 1,000 feet by Monday morning according to the NWS.
Throughout next week, snow accumulations have the potential to reach 20 inches for the coastal range, northern Sierra foothills and places north of Interstate 80. In areas south of 80, snowfall is forecasted to range between two and six inches.
In the valley, precipitation totals could reach up to four inches through Friday.