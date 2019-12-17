Weather forecasters are fairly certain there’s rain in the near future for Yuba-Sutter; not so sure about the weather for the Christmas holiday.
“Light precipitation headed into tomorrow,” said Corey Mueller of the National Weather Service-Sacramento said Tuesday.
There will be scattered showers through the day today with a high of 50, and into Thursday with a high of 53, Mueller said. They are forecasting dry weather Thursday night to Friday night; and then the possibility of wet weather again over the weekend.
Snowfall will occur north of I-80 from Thursday morning to Friday morning, the National Weather Service-Sacramento said.
“Wide spread rain in the valley and wide spread snow in the mountains,” said Mueller. “Few inches of accumulating snow through the week, but better chance of snow in the weekend.”
The system will continue to linger through the valley until early next week into Monday and Tuesday, but the chance of rain in the valley and snow in the mountains for Christmas is uncertain.