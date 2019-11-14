While the weather has been calm and warm lately, winds are in the forecast next week. The National Weather Service reports gusty, dry northerly winds, possibly for Tuesday or Wednesday as a low pressure system moves in.
It might mean a return of angst over fire-prone weather.
Karleisa Rogacheski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said they are keeping an eye on the upcoming forecast for slight wind conditions.
“It looks like Tuesday to Wednesday is the highlight of the winds we’re looking at,” Rogacheski said. “...by Friday, no major wind concern.”
Rogacheski said that while the forecast is subject to change, the service predicts Tuesday and Wednesday there will be sustained winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts –sporadic periods of strong winds– up to 35 mph in the foothills.
Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlan said any amount of wind has the potential to help spread fires, especially since the state hasn’t had any significant rain yet this season.
“Any wind associated with the conditions currently is a concern so even if it might only be 10 to 15 mph that will move a fire,” Karlan said. “Really until we get significant amounts of rain we will be on high alert.”
Scott McLean, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency, said the weather this time of year can be “finicky” so they will be monitoring it closely.
“The predictive services have predicted we’re going to have fire weather through November,” McLean said. “...they’re not predicting much rain.”
Sutter County Emergency Operations manager Zachary Hamill said Cal Fire will wait until there has been widespread rain over a period of time to declare the end of fire season.
“Basically a widespread rain, it wouldn’t just be Yuba City but multiple counties, a big regional rain,” Hamill said. “We haven’t had any measurable rain in, gosh, months.”
Until the rain extinguishes fire threats, Karlen said people should call 911 as soon as they see, hear or smell a fire.
“Early notification is definitely key for us in getting an early response,” Karlan said.
Hamill said that while the forecast could still change before next week, it’s important to stay vigilant.
“We definitely need to stay aware, even though the temperatures are cooler it’s still really dry out,” Hamill said.
Echoing Hamill’s sentiment, McLean said cooler weather is deceiving because there is still little moisture in vegetation such as tall grass, so he advised people stay prepared.
Hamill advises people prepare by clearing dry vegetation away from homes, making an emergency plan with family members and signing up for the code red safety alert program.
“Making sure your property is ready for a fire and then you being set with your plan, your kit, your communications plan,” Hamill said. “If we ask you to evacuate, get out.”
Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said it’s important to remember that even a light breeze can help carry a fire.
As the holidays approach, Chief Karlan said it’s important to remember the risks associated with the upcoming forecast winds and the lack of rain so far this season.
“Even though we’re thinking about the Thanksgiving turkey we’re still in fire season,” Karlan said. “...a lot of extra caution has to be used.”