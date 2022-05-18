A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday that will start today at 11 a.m. and continue through 8 p.m. on Friday for the Yuba-Sutter region and much of the Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, and foothill locations.
Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist with the NWS in Sacramento, said criteria for a red flag warning includes wind speed and humidity – two factors that contribute to dried out vegetation and critical fire weather.
“We often issue the first fire weather watch or red flag warning in mid-May,” Chandler-Cooley said.
During the red flag warning, Chandler-Cooley said that Yuba-Sutter is likely to see northerly wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 45 mph, with the strongest wind occurring in Sutter County in the lower elevations.
Northerly winds tend to bring in drier air, which can be a contributing factor to vegetation fires, Chandler-Cooley said.
Daytime humidity is expected to range from five to 12 percent with poor overnight recovery, according to the NWS extended forecast.
Chandler-Cooley said during a red flag warning it’s important that commercial and property owners know their surroundings in terms of their wildfire risk.
It’s important to prepare ahead of a potential fire, Chandler-Cooley said.
The NWS suggested that people be aware of any dragging parts on vehicles that can contribute to a wildfire. It’s also important, Chandler-Cooley said, to not drive over any dried grass.
Lawn mowers are also fire risks, and so Chandler-Cooley said that the NWS asks that people refrain from using any lawn mowers during red flag warnings.
Wednesday’s NWS high of 98 degrees was about 15 to 20 degrees above normal, Chandler-Cooley said. Today, a slight cooling trend will begin with the high temperature in Yuba-Sutter expected to be around 90 degrees and 85 on Friday.
Chandler-Cooley said high temperatures on Thursday and Friday are about three to five degrees above normal.