The Yuba-Sutter area could see rain again starting today as a storm system moves toward the region.
The storm system is expected to bring mountain snow and valley rain on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the valley and foothills on Friday. Lingering rain and snow showers could persist into Saturday, primarily in the mountains.
The valley could receive 0.25 to 1.25 inches of rain, while the foothills could see between 0.75 to 2 inches of rain. Snow levels are expected between 4,500-6,000 feet on Thursday, dropping down to 3,000-4,500 feet by Friday morning.
The northern Sacramento Valley can expect breezy winds on Thursday of 15-20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Dry conditions are expected to return on Sunday.