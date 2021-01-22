A free webinar is planned next week to provide business owners throughout the Yuba-Sutter area with the latest information about new labor laws and human resource policies.
“Every year, there are changes to labor laws and it’s really critical for businesses to stay on top of changes so they don’t find themselves in difficult situations with employees. Now more than ever with COVID-19, it’s become even more complicated, so it behooves businesses to stay informed about the changes,” said Marni Sanders, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
The event’s speaker – Shawn M. Joost, attorney with Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP – will provide updates on policies and laws pertaining to COVID-19, leave of absence, wage and hours, and discrimination and harassment.
The virtual webinar is planned for Jan. 27 from 9-10 a.m. Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance at www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar.
The event is sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and US Bank.