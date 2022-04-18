The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is set to host a webinar this week focused on the economic possibilities in Yuba County.
Rachel Downs, Business and Community Engagement manager for Yuba County, said Wednesday’s EngagED forum will allow leaders in the county to share “what’s on the horizon” in Yuba County.
“This virtual event is a great opportunity for anyone engaged in business, real estate or development to get a look into the future of Yuba County,” Downs said.
The forum has been billed as an opportunity for the public to “hear about exciting developments in Yuba County” and how the county is an “up-and-coming powerhouse in the region.”
Scheduled to speak are Yuba County District Five Supervisor Randy Fletcher, Yuba County District Four Supervisor Gary Bradfod, Wheatland Mayor Rick West, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum, Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen, and Downs.
The event starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will be utilizing the Zoom platform. Those who attend the webinar will have the opportunity to ask questions.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n6wcfr7. For questions, email events@greatersacramento.com.