Bring a pillow, watch a movie
Tonight
A showing of “Polar Express” will be at 6 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. It will show in space 719 near the food court. YS mall encourages people to put on their favorite pajamas and bring blankets and pillows to be comfortable. For more information call 755-2500.
See a holiday revue
Tonight-Saturday-Sunday
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. There will also be a showing Sun. at 2 p.m. Admission is $25. For more information call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
Catch a bar band
Tonight
The Gary Edwards Trio will perform from 6-9 p.m. at Mr. Cactus, The Mexican Restaurant, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information call 530-491-3014.
Christmas in Maxwell
Tonight
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Auxiliary will host its fourth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell from 5-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
A winter wonderland
Saturday
Rise Up! Youth program for the Performing Arts will host a free community event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.at 1830 B St., Marysville. There will be live performances of classic winter tunes, craft booth for kids, vendors and more. For more information call 933-0223 or visit www.riseupys.org
Dance with your kids
Saturday
Father/Daughter-Mother/Son Dance, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Scholarship Program to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will be from 6-8 p.m at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be dessert, entertainment, holiday cheer, and more. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for each additional person. Checks can be made payable to the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds. Email Jessica Suarez, scholarship program director, for tickets and registration at jessicasuarez.affiliates@gmail.com.
Lunch for the needy
Sunday
The annual Christmas Luncheon for the needy and less fortunate will be at Veteran Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle,Yuba City, from noon-4 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm meal and gently used clothing and essentials is welcome to attend. For more information, to donate or to RSVP, call Robin Burr at 491-3603 or email robinburr@yahoo.com.