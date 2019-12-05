‘A Tuna Christmas’
Today--Saturday-Sunday
“A Tuna Christmas,” a Yuba Sutter Arts production, will be at 7 p.m. tonight at Lee Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. There will also be a showing Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission is $20. Students ages 18 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Light refreshments and beverage will be available. For more information, call 742-2787.
69th Christmas Parade
Saturday
The 69th annual Marysville Christmas Parade will be at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets in historic downtown Marysville. The theme for the parade is “Nautical or nice” and organizers promise a “Beachy Boat Parade of Light.” For more information or registration, call 763-5402.
Handel’s “Messiah”
Saturday-Sunday
Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society & Symphony will perform the “Messiah,” the 81st performance, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. A children’s edition of the Oratorio will be at 11 a.m., Saturday. The traditional performance is at 4 p.m., Sunday. Corey Kersting, conductor, and Linda Robinson, choral director. For more information visit www.ysos.org.
Trees and Traditions
Saturday
Sutter County Museum will host their 40th annual Trees and Traditions Gala at 5 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. There will be champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, raffles and more. Admission is $60 per person or $110 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at the museum. For more information, visit www.suttercountymuseum.org.
Sam & Dan’s Big Hair Extravaganza
Saturday
Sam&Dan will rock the house with Katie Baker and Mike Leon with musical performances at 8 p.m. at Sopa Thai, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. This will be Katie Baker’s final 2019 Yuba City performance. For more information, call 790-7672.
Free country concert
Sunday
Award-winning country singer, Mary James, will perform at 3 p.m. at The First United Methodist Church, 730 D St., Marysville. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the show.