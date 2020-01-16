Listen to dueling pianos
Today
The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend the free show.
Attend a country concert
Today
Country Singer and songwriter, Megan Smith, will perform at 10 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
See a new exhibit
Today
“In the Fields of the North,” opening reception for the new temporary exhibit at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, will start at 6 p.m. For more information, call 822-7141. The exhibit is open to the public until March 1.
Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Saturday
The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Unity March will be at 10 a.m. beginning outside Ampla Health, 935 Market St., Yuba City. It will continue to Bethel AME Church, 115 Fifth St., Marysville. The march will feature the Marysville High School drum line. There will also be a program to start at 11 a.m. at Bethel. For more information, call Marcia Chambers at 301-8186.
Live music at Sopa Thai
Saturday
Industrial Drive, a Yuba-Sutter rock and roll, country and oldies band, will perform at 8 p.m. at 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 790-7672.
Prune the roses
Saturday
The Friends of the Cemetery and UC Master Gardeners will host a rose pruning workshop at the Marysville Historic Cemetery at 10 a.m. It’s free and there will be refreshments. It’s asked that people bring gloves and clippers. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter UC Cooperative Extension office at 822-7515.
Experience Wheatland history
Saturday
Wheatland History Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 111 Main St., Wheatland. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhistorcialsociety.org.
Join a jazz jam
Sunday
Third Sunday Jazz Jam will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Each Jazz Jam includes a short improv lesson by Gay Galvin and ideas on how a Jazz Jam works. Then try it out in real time. Open to all instruments (except bagpipes). Playing participants need to read notes and know all major scales. Listeners welcome. This event is free and open to the public at Yuba Sutter Arts, Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.