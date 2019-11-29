Selfies with Santa
Today through December
Santa Claus will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays from noon-6 p.m. (Santa takes milk-and-cookie breaks at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday) For more information, call 755-2500.
Dinner and dancing
Today
Gary Edwards Trio (GE3) and Virgil Atkinson will perform live from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus Mexican Restaurant, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information, call 491-3014.
Community Cleanup
Saturday
Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City will host their annual community Participation Day to beautify the Yuba-Sutter community from 7:30 a.m-noon. Participants should meet at 700 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City at 7:30 a.m. T-shirts will be given to each participant. Lunch and socialization will follow the clean-up. For more information, call 671-1130.
Uphill from here
Saturday
Hometown Christmas in the picturesque mountain town of Forbestown, the home of the Yuba Feather Historical Association’s gold rush interpretive village, will start at 10 a.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. The event is hosted by Yuba Feather Museum. For more information, call 675-1025.
Get creative
Saturday-Sunday
The 24th annual Craft Fair will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2450 Kola Circle, Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Saturday-Sunday
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” presented by The Acting Company, will be at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday, at 815 B St., Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Admission is $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org.
‘Season of Giving, Too’
Saturday
“Season of Giving, Too,” presented by The Acting Company at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. Admission is $5-$10. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 30, Dec.7, 14.)
Light up Plumas Lake
Sunday
Plumas Lake will host its fourth annual tree lighting event from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Eufay Wood Park. There will be cookies and hot cocoa provided from local sponsors. For more information, call 844-2590.