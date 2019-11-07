Celebrate the birds
Today-Sunday
California Swan Festival, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yuba Sutter, runs through the weekend starting tonight. See a schedule elsewhere in this edition or, for more information or to register, go to yubasutterchamber.com/field-trips. Cost of admission ranges from free to $45.
Listen to the music
Today
Local singer and songwriter Kaylee Starr will perform with Madical at 6:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus The Mexican Restaurant, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. The acoustic duo will play some of their fans’ favorites.
Learn to survive a fire
Today
Sutter County Museum will host a screening of the new documentary “Not if but When: Wildfire Solutions” at 6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 822-7141 or e-mail jhougen@suttercountymuseum.org.
Keep on Rockin’
Saturday-Sunday
Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society’s 28th annual Festival of Gems and Minerals, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m- 4 p.m, Sunday, will be at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
Enjoy Oysters ... and Art
Sunday
Yuba Sutter Arts and South Yuba County Rotary will host Art & Oysters from 4-8 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Str., Yuba City. Tickets cost $40 per person or $75 per pair. For more information call 742-ARTS.
In the holiday spirit
Sunday
Holiday Craft Fair will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds main exhibit building, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Admission is free. For more information call 674-1280.
Honor our veterans
Friday-Monday
A number of ceremonies and events are planned for the Veterans Day weekend. The big one is the Yuba-Sutter Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Marysville. Turn to A2 for a complete list of all known Yuba-Sutter community Veteran’s Day celebrations.