Don’t Give Up, George!
Tonight-Sunday
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” presented by The Acting Company, will show at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, at 815 B Street, Yuba City. It is directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Admission is $20. For more information call 751-1100, e-mail info@actingcompany.org or visit actingcompany.org. (Show runs through Dec. 15.)
Feast for those in need
Saturday
The Good Seed Church will host their annual “Thanksgiving Feast” for those in need from 1-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. For more information call 300-6402.
Kick Cancer
Saturday
Relay For Life Kick-off is from 11 a.m- 2 p.m at Settlers Village, 1920 Hwy 65, Wheatland. There will be food, vendors, and more. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. This event is in preparation for Relay for Life, a community-based fundraising run for cancer awareness. For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/wheatlandca.
Two shows, one weekend
Saturday
“Season of Giving, Too,” a play written and directed by Besty Johnson, presented by The Acting Company/Magic Theatre, will happen at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. Admission is $5-$10. For more information call 751-1100, e-mail info@actingcompany.org, or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14.)
Get some exercise
Saturday
Hands of Hope Turkey Trot 5K/10K is at 9 a.m. at Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City. This is a fundraiser for Hands of Hope, a program that assists homeless families. Admission is $25. For more information call 755-3491 or visit www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/YubaCity/HandsofHope.