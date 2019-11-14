Join in movie night
Tonight
Yuba Sutter Arts and Tri-County Diversity host a diversity film series. Tonight’s movie is “Every Day” (Rated PG-13), at 6 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E. St., Marysville. Donation of $5 is suggested. For more information, call 763-2414.
Don’t drink the wine!
Friday-Saturday
The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Arsenic and Old Lace,” in the South Auditorium at Marysville High School, located at 12 E.18th St., in Marysville at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5. For more information call 749-6155. There will also be showings Sat. at 2 p.m and 7 p.m.
Check out Colusa art
Saturday
A photography reception,”Agriculture in Black and White,” will happen at The Tap Room at Colusa Made, 121 Eighth Street, Colusa, from 7-9 p.m. Work by Mitchell Yerxa will be featured. If the weather is nice, locally-made furniture will also be on display on the back patio. For more information call 619-0195.
Light a lantern at Ellis Lake
Saturday
A lantern festival to celebrate life and remember those who passed away will happen at Ellis Lake at the gazebo from 3-9 p.m. For more information call 916-895-4911.
Enjoy an art crawl
Saturday
Steele House Coffee will host an art crawl from 3-6 p.m., starting at 437 Center St., Yuba City. There will be local art and artists, food, music and more. Admission is free. Call: 763-4693.
Spice it up at dinner
Saturday
The Family Water Alliance will host their annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at Our Lady of Lourdes School, located at 741 Ware Avenue in Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m. This annual event raises money to advocate for small, family run farms. The event will include a dinner of tri-tip, chicken, dirty rice, salad and corn bread, a silent and live auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be auctioned off. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Family Water Alliance office, located at 2963 Davidson Court, Suite A in Colusa or over the phone. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Family Water at 458-8726.
A hand full of keys
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter Arts will convert the Burrows Theater into a piano bar from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be appetizers, a no host bar and featured pianists Gay Galvin and John Paris. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, 624 E. St., Marysville. For more information call 742-2787.
Colusa Holiday Craft Faire
Sunday
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa, will host the 33rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free. For more information, contact Araceli Plaza at 458-2641 extension 106 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.