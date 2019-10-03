Chow down for a purpose
Tonight
Pasta for a Purpose, a benefit for Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Cost $30 or $300 for a table of 8. Call: 743-6501.
Hear a renowned organist
Tonight
Kimberly Marshall organ concert, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. Marshall is known worldwide for her programs and presentations of organ music. She taught at the Royal Academy of Music in London and Stanford University. She is a professor at Arizona State University and the Malmö Academy of Music in Sweden. Cost: Free with donations accepted.
Experience the Civil War
Saturday-Sunday
The fourth annual Civil War Days, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cotton Rosser Arena Pavilion, Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. The event will feature battle reenactments and is sponsored by the Civil War Days and Linda Lion’s Club. Cost: $5-$10, children under 5 free. Call: 216-6532.
Run into Pink October
Saturday
Race for Awareness 5K Walk/Run, 8 a.m., Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Cost: $30. Call: 821-4721. Web: pink-october.org. Email: ngeweke@geweke.com.
Support the Sutter Theater
Sunday
Dean Estabrook’s Songbook: Five Decades of Love Through Music, 4 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. The event is a fundraiser for the Sutter Performing Arts Association. The program also includes violin and piano performances by Dr. Ayke Agus and the Little Stars Trio. Cost: $35 for adults, $50 for couples, or $25 for students.
See an old mine
Sunday
Donnebrough Mine tour sponsored by the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., 5573 Marysville Road, Browns Valley. See an old mining site, artifacts from the mines, the gallus frame (used to lower miners into the mine) and other structures that owners Ruth Mikkelsen and Mike Schuster have restored. Cost: free. Refreshments will be served. Call 743-8742 or 742-6508 to register.
Shoot to support Pink October
Sunday
Trap Shoot for The Cure will start at 9 a.m., Coon Creek Trap and Skeet, 5393 Waltz Road, Rio Oso. South Yuba County Rotary and The Exchange Club of Marysville partnered with Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation for the event to raise money for the foundation. Email: drandolphread@gmail.com. Call: 749-8065.