Scoot a boot at the Harvest Hoedown
Today-Sunday
The 60th annual Harvest Hoedown is today through Sunday. Today, there are activities from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. with registration open at 1 p.m. and vendors open at 3 p.m. Pink attire is recommended for breast cancer awareness. Saturday, from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. with an after-party. There is dancing and workshops throughout the day. Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. is dedicated to dancing. This event is at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. For more information call (916) 606-9738, visit www.harvesthoedown.org, or e-mail harvesthoedown@asdsc.org.
Celebrate the dead
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Arts’ annual Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration, 10 a.m.–
4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 624 E Street, Marysville. Folklorico dancers, the musical group Lalo and Friends and artists will be on hand. Cost: Free. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Walk like a zombie
Saturday
The second annual Yuba-Sutter Zombie Walk, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, will happen from
11 a.m.–6 p.m. at Rockabetty’s, 561 2nd Street, Yuba City. Attendees can get a full zombie makeover, visit the zombie costume closet, get lost in the hay maze and play in the kids’ zone. Potato Potato will be on hand to provide tater tots. The Twin Cities Dancers will be in full zombie attire and makeup and will dance to “Thriller” throughout the day. Admission is free. For more information call Kelsey at 210-8379.
Listen to a quartet
Saturday-Sunday
The Veridian String Quartet’s concert, Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume, will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. On Sunday, they will play at 4 p.m. at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. Tickets are available at Yuba Sutter Arts and Pete’s Music. For more information visit http://veridiansymphony.org/tickets/.
Spooky run for a cause
Saturday
Spooktacular River Run 5K/10K run/walk to benefit the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 30 non-profit partner agencies will happen from
8 a.m.- noon at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City. Proceeds will also help fund their community impact grants. For more information call 743-1847.
Cop a treat
Saturday
Trick or Treat Police Department Open House will happen from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. For more information call 822-4725.
Celebrate the dead some more
Sunday
The annual Dia De Los Muertos event will happen from noon–4 p.m. at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Crafts, performances, face painting, vendors and more will be available.. Event proceeds benefit the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement. For more information visit www.shopyubasuttermall.com.