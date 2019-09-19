Check out ‘Annie’ at The Acting Company
Tonight-Saturday-Sunday
“Annie” at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: www.actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
See two student plays
Tonight-Saturday
The Creative Writing Department of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Starflight 2019,” a production of one-act plays written, directed, produced and performed by MCAA students. 7 p.m., Marysville High School, South Auditorium, 12 18th Street, Marysville. Each night’s performance includes two plays: “This Side of the West” written and directed by Gwyn Mauk and “Strawberry Milk” written and directed by Amelia Villagomez. Cost: $5. Call: 749-6155.
Celebrate fall in Live Oak
Saturday
Live Oak Lions Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Live Oak Memorial Park, Pennington Road, Live Oak. Facebook: Live Oak Lions Club. Email: liveoaklionsfestival@gmail.com. Call: 682-3233.
Harvest good times in the name of art
Saturday
8th annual Harvest the Arts party put on by Yuba Sutter Arts, 6 p.m.-10 p.m, at the historic J. Heier Farms, 4880 E. Butte Road, Live Oak. Harvest the Arts brings together local farmers, artists, restaurants, musicians, wineries and the entire community to help raise funds for arts programs throughout Yuba and Sutter counties. More than 25 visual artists will be on-hand to show off their latest work. Cost: $35. Call: 742-2787. Email: abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
Learn to make garden-fresh salsa
Saturday
Salsa Fiesta in the Garden, 2 p.m., Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Harvest the ingredients and make fresh homemade salsa in the garden. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. Email: artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Sip wine on the farm
Sunday
5th annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. Proceeds from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way event benefits the 27 partner agencies and five Community Impact grant recipients. Cost: $30. Web: www.yscunitedway.org.
Run for a good cause
Sunday
Run Your Gourd Off Run/Walk, 6:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. Proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Center. The event will have a 10k Run, 5k Run/Walk and a Kids Mile and Half Mile pumpkin dash options. Cost: $10-$40. Web: www.raceroster.com/events/2019/25060/run-your-gourd-off.