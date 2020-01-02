Cut a rug to live music
Friday, Jan. 3
Kymmi and the Diamondbacks (country and classic rock and blues) will return to Sopa Thai from 8-11 p.m. at 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. Ages 21 and up are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 790-7672.
Dine for a cause
Friday, Jan. 3
Original Yuba-Sutter Toyrun Dinner will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. There will be beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, cut corn, rolls, salad, dessert and more. Funds go to help secure presents for children. An $8 donation is requested. For more information call 301-3967.
Visit a local museum
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
Sutter County Museum will be open today from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and tomorrow and Sun. from noon- 4 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to view exhibits and artifacts that help depict Yuba-Sutter history. The museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd., Yuba City. For more information call 822-7141.
Look for Eliza
Saturday, Jan. 4
A “Talks & Tours,” on Eliza Anna Sutter, John Sutter’s only daughter, and the town he build in her honor, will start at the Packard Library, 101 C St. in Marysville, at 10 a.m. In 1850 Sutter built a town on the banks of the Feather River, hoping to get all the Gold Rush miners to stop and purchase supplies. He named it in honor of his daughter.
The tour, sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville, will be hosted by Sue Cejner-Moyers. A donation of $10 is requested. For more information, call 742-6508.
Space out in Live Oak
Saturday, Jan. 4
The Live Oak Bike Party will host the “Galactic Bike Party Cruise 2020,” which will start at Dutch Bros Coffee, 9922 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, from 4-7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes, especially alien-themed attire. For more information, contact the Live Oak Bike Party at eastloslizzy777@yahoo.com.
Local wine tasting
Sunday, Jan. 5
The tasting room at Sicilia Vinyards will be open from noon- 5 p.m. at 3981 Nuestro Road, Yuba City. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of red and white wines. For more information call 916-769-5994 or visit www.siciliavineyards.com.