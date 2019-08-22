Listen to Classic Rock
Tonight
The Event: Night Moves and Creedence Classic Revival concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Stand Down
Today
Last day of this year’s Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, Cotton Rosser Pavillion, Beckwourth Riverfront Park, 1010 Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville, 9 a.m., gates open to veterans; 12:30 p.m., gates close - services available until 2 p.m. The Stand Down 20th anniversary Celebration takes place at 2 p.m. and will include a roast pig and all the trimmings. Web: yubasutterveteransstanddown.org. Call: 749-1036.
See Tyler Rich
Saturday
The Event: Tyler Rich and Temecula Road concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., shows starts at 7 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Listen to Luke Bryan
Tonight
Luke Bryan will perform as part of his Sunset Repeat Tour at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Ampitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Ticket prices vary. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-ampitheatre.
Listen to Idle Fret
Tonight
Idle Fret concert, Yuba Sutter Arts, 7:30 p.m., 630 E Street, Burrows Theater Marysville. Idle Fret performs a broad repertoire of original compositions and covers of jazz standards. They embrace multiple genres from Swing to Smooth Jazz to Latin flavored tunes. Cost: $5-$10.
Harvest and Taste
Saturday
Harvest & Tasting: Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners Workshop, 10 a.m.– 11:30 a.m., Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Free community workshop sponsored by the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener Cooperative Extension. Fruits and vegetable including tomatoes, peppers, squash and melons will be available to taste. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. Email: artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.