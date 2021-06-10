While the midway will be void of the sights, sounds and smells of the annual Colusa County Fair, which was canceled this year, several fair-related activities are planned around Colusa this weekend.
Lions Club annual fair parade
First up, the Colusa Lions Club will host their annual fair parade Friday evening.
Jim Pingrey said the theme of this year’s event is “Barn in the U.S.A.” and as of Wednesday, parade entries were about 75 percent of what they are during a typical year.
Lifelong Colusa resident Patty Hickel will be Grand Marshal of this year’s parade.
Hickel worked for the city of Colusa for 38 years as a recreation supervisor, parks and community services director and public works administrator. Now retired, she serves on the Sacramento River Fire District Board of Directors and has been chairperson for the Colusa County Food Basket Association for 10 years as well as a volunteer 4-H camp director for five years. Hickel was also a founding member of the Colusa County Fair Foundation but recently stepped down from the position.
During her time as director of the parks and community services department for the city, Hickel began the annual Concert In The Park summer series, the Senior Citizen Luncheon at the County Fair and, with assistance from Sue Gibbs, started Olde Tyme Christmas – all events that are still popular with the community today.
The parade will follow its traditional route around Colusa from 6-8 p.m., starting at Third and Market streets and ending at 10th and Webster streets.
For more information, call Pingrey at 682-9755.
Fair in the Square
Sharon Reische, executive director of the Colusa County Arts Council, said the organization is looking to host a community art exhibit around Colusa from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday to showcase all of the art that would typically be on display at the fair.
Similar to the “Quilt Around the Block” exhibit held in March, the council is asking residents with any kind of art they would like to display to put it out in their yard Saturday morning. Those that let the council know ahead of time will be included on a map of art stops.
While Reische said there were only a handful of entries as of Wednesday afternoon, they are still hopeful to host the event on Saturday.
Whether or not they host the event, all entries that have been submitted will be displayed at the Colusa County Arts Council gallery on Saturday evening, said Reische, in addition to several 4-H projects.
Livestock Auction
The annual Colusa County Fair Livestock Auction will be held in the Marshall Arena at the Colusa County Fairgrounds on Saturday starting at noon.
A variety of animals will be up for auction, including hogs, goats and lambs.
“While this year will look much different, we would like to thank you for coming together as a community and supporting the exhibitors of the Colusa County Fair,” read a statement from fairgrounds staff. “The livestock sale represents many hours of hard work and a considerable investment by 4-H, FFA, and independent exhibitors. Your purchases help support the important educational efforts of these youth groups.”
Registration begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and one person per group will need to register on behalf of each buyer’s group to participate in the auction.
For more information, call 458-2641 or email livestock@colusacountyfair.com.
Street dance
The Colusa County Arts Council will also host a street dance outside of their studio Saturday from 6-10 p.m.
“People are used to being out, drinking and dancing this time of year and since there is no fair, we wanted to bring a taste of what they would be missing here,” said Reische.
According to Reische, Fifth Street outside of the arts council building – between Market and Main streets – will be shut down for the event to provide space for a dance floor with live music.
Admission costs $15 and drink tickets will be available for $5 each.
Two food trucks will also be in attendance with food available for purchase.
Reische said this is the council’s only major fundraiser and all proceeds will go to support arts activities within the community including art classes, children’s programming, supporting local theater and music programs and school outreach.
Destruction derby
Anchoring the final day of fair weekend festivities is the annual destruction derby, as local and regional drivers bash and smash modified vehicles for cash. Grandstand, general admission seating costs $25 and can be purchased in person at the Colusa Fairgrounds Box Office, 1303 10th Street, Colusa, or online at http://www.colusafairgrounds.com/colusa-county-fair.
Tickets are first come, first served and there is no assigned seating at the derby. As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets were still available but fairgrounds staff said supplies were limited.
Gates open on Sunday at 3 p.m. and the derby will start at 5 p.m.
Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.
For more information, call 458-2641.