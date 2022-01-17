As fog blanketed much of the region over the weekend, two separate fatal crashes occurred on Saturday and Sunday blamed in part on extremely foggy roadway conditions.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the first fatal crash happened on Saturday morning on State Route 20 west of West Butte Road.
In the incident on Saturday, CHP said the 27-year-old female driver of a silver 2018 Toyota Corolla lost control of her vehicle while in “dense fog” as she descended the Sutter Bypass Bridge. As she lost control, her vehicle entered into a “counter-clockwise spin.” Matthew Wilson, 34, of Yuba City, steered his red 2006 GMC Sierra to the left after seeing the female driver starting to spin, according to a news release from CHP.
As a result, the front of Wilson’s pickup collided with the passenger side of the Toyota, causing major damage to the car, CHP said. The female driver of the Corolla, who has yet to be identified but is from Yuba City, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Wilson was uninjured and both parties were wearing their seatbelts.
CHP said it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The agency did note that there was about 100 feet of visibility because of fog conditions at the scene.
On early Sunday morning, a second fatal crash occurred in the Yuba-Sutter region due to foggy conditions.
According to CHP, a 60-year-old man from San Jacinto driving a 2017 Dodge 3500 collided head-on with another driver who entered the man’s northbound lane on State Route 99, just south of Nicholas Avenue. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, was listed as a 24-year-old male from Chico. He died as a result of the collision.
CHP said neither person was able to take evasive maneuvers before the crash. The department said “it was very foggy at the time of the collision with approximately 75 feet of visibility.”
According to CHP, it is still under investigation if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash.