The Christmas season officially began Friday night with the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Marysville.
As families and various community leaders gathered, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum lit the tall tree while donning a cowboy hat in honor of this weekend’s festivities. And with a “yee-haw,” Branscum connected the lights and the downtown tree lit up the cool, dark night.
Afterward, carolers sang near a stage for those still lingering.
On Saturday, holiday festivities continue with Training Zone’s Elf Run 5K Run/Walk, which will start at 8 a.m. Then, at 11 a.m. the inaugural Cowboy Christmas officially begins.
The event, which will stretch from First Street to Sixth Street and run until 7 p.m., is a holiday shopping event that will feature free entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks, and other events for adults. Parking will be located at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
As part of the event, shoppers will receive a passport booklet to get a stamp at each participating location in downtown Marysville. Once done, participants can drop off a passport at Santa Mailboxes located at The Brick and Fabulous Finds to potentially win raffle prizes.
The CORE Financial Group’s 1st annual Chili Cook-off at Sixth and D streets will take place at 11 a.m. Along with the contest, tastings will be available to the public for a donation. The winner of the cookoff will receive $1,500 to put toward their favorite charity.
During Cowboy Christmas, there also will be live music and performances by Swankmasters, Heirloom and more. Christmas carolers are also expected to be walking about.
Activities planned for kids during Cowboy Christmas include:
– Balloon animals.
– A strolling magician.
– Face painting at Skip’s Music.
– Ornament making at Lady Liberty.
– Burros for pictures by the Drunken Burro.
– Playzeum activities.
The big event, of course, will be the 70th annual Marysville Christmas Parade.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Holiday Ho-Ho-Ho Down” and it will begin at 5 p.m. today at Sixth and D streets heading south to Second and D streets, then turn eastbound on Second Street, then turn northbound onto C Street and ending at Fifth and C streets.
The parade will feature a visit by Santa Claus, who will sit atop a Marysville Fire Department ladder truck while his elves pass out candy canes along the parade route. After the parade, children will be able to meet Santa at the park at 3rd and D streets.
Kary Hauk from Sapphire Marketing said there are 78 entries in the parade which will also include five different marching bands.
She said the 78 entries are “more than we had in 2019,” the last time the parade made its way through Marysville.