Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, a community-led well-being improvement initiative sponsored by Adventist Health and Blue Zones, LLC., will be formally introducing itself during what is being called a Weekend of Well-Being from Sept. 16-18.
The weekend of free events will begin in the afternoon on Sept. 16 with a Community Connections Fair at The FIVE30 Event Center, 1104 J St. in Marysville. Set to take place from 3-8 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Blue Zones community partner, Yuba Sutter Task Force.
“Community members are welcome to visit the fair and stop by the local Blue Zones Project team table to learn about volunteering with purpose, and get involved with local organizations who make a difference in the community,” Blue Zones officials said.
On Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter Community Kickoff event will take place, also at The FIVE30 Event Center in Marysville.
Officials with Blue Zones said the free event will feature activities exploring the core themes of Blue Zones’ principles of helping people live longer and healthier lives. There will be free giveaways, “healthy Blue Zones-inspired bites” from area restaurants, engagement with local community partners and a Blue Zones story presentation by Nick Buettner, vice president of Community Engagement and producer of Blue Zones Expeditions.
The first 500 attendees will receive free swag bags when registering for the event.
To close out the Weekend of Well-Being, community members are invited to join the launch of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter’s first Walking Moai from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Feather River Parkway on Feather River Boulevard in Yuba City.
Blue Zones officials said a moai is a term from one of the original Blue Zones, Okinawa, Japan. It means “coming together for a common purpose” and is a practice from some of the longest living communities that encourage social support, while adding the physical benefits of walking.
“Let’s celebrate all of the people, policies, and places that will help make Yuba Sutter live longer, better. We can’t wait to see you at our community Kickoff on September 17th,” Steve Kroeger, executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, said in a statement.
Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter said all of its community events are free for participants.