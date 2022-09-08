Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, a community-led well-being improvement initiative sponsored by Adventist Health and Blue Zones, LLC., will be formally introducing itself during what is being called a Weekend of Well-Being from Sept. 16-18.

The weekend of free events will begin in the afternoon on Sept. 16 with a Community Connections Fair at The FIVE30 Event Center, 1104 J St. in Marysville. Set to take place from 3-8 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Blue Zones community partner, Yuba Sutter Task Force.

