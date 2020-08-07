Get your fans and air conditioning units ready for another weekend of above-normal temperatures, says the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service.
According to an NWS bulletin, the hotter temperatures return this week and last through early next week. They set a “moderate heat risk” today and tomorrow, and said sensitive groups could be impacted through Monday – especially those working outdoors.
Parts of the Sacramento Valley can expect highs of up to 108 degrees.
“Temperatures will warm to about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this weekend through early next week with moderate heat risk on Sunday and Monday,” it’s stated in the release. Hottest temperatures are expected in the northern valley.