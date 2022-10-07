Several weeks after a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Live Oak in September, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Thursday for the incident that left one person dead.

According to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies responded at about 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 17 to the intersection of Highway 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak in regards to a two-vehicle collision that had occurred.

