A new well-being improvement initiative designed to enable citizens to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life is being introduced at Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Adventist Health has chosen the Yuba-Sutter community as the location of one of its first Blue Zones Projects, reinforcing its commitment to the local community,” said Blue Zones President Ben Leedle. “Blue Zones works with communities to make healthy choices easier by optimizing all the places people live, work, learn, pray and play. Infusing healthy choices, enhancing social connections, instilling purpose and fueling hope result in all-around improved well-being.”
According to a release issued by the Blue Zone Project, the initiative operates as a partnership between Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC.
Working with community organizations and local leaders, Leedle said the Blue Zones Project will help improve health and longevity for generations to come.
“One of the first steps will be working with community partners to create a transformation plan that will drive lasting and sustainable changes,” said Leedle. “A community kick-off will be held later in the year.”
The Blue Zones Project offers multiple ways for a community to support individuals with healthier options, and worksites, faith-based organizations, schools, grocery stores and restaurants can participate for free. Local teams are hired and work side by side with volunteers and committees to bring together a collective focus on community well-being, according to a release.
The initiative has worked in small and mid-sized rural communities and regions as well as larger urban centers, all with their unique strengths and well-being challenges.
“Although the goal is living longer, healthier lives, the emphasis is on community,” said Richard Rawson, president of Adventist Health/Rideout. “It will take all of us, the entire community, to apply the principles of Blue Zones to achieve the community transformation that is possible.”
The workshops bring together key decision-makers across the community to focus on developing action plans leading to the implementation of policies that allow for more active transportation, create healthier food environments, and contribute to smoking cessation across the community, it was stated in a release.
The project efforts are tailored to address the needs of each individual community and reach all segments of the population.
According to Leedle, the work of Blue Zones in over 60 communities across the United States has been credited with double-digit drops in well-being risk factors such as obesity and smoking, transforming lives and achieving millions of dollars of savings in health care costs. “We are excited to see the same results in the Yuba-Sutter area as we improve environments where residents spend time and empower them with the tools and methods proven successful by the Blue Zones Project,” said Leedle.
Blue Zones was acquired by Adventist Health in 2020.