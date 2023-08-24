The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District recently confirmed two mosquito samples and a sentinel chicken sample that tested positive for West Nile virus.
Both mosquito samples and the positive chicken blood sample were collected inside the Colusa district’s boundaries. Officials collected the samples during the week of Aug. 14 and were tested and confirmed by a lab at the University of California, Davis.
District personnel have been conducting mosquito control measures since mid-June and will continue to the first part of November. Along with control efforts, the Colusa district has been monitoring for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses since mid-April, utilizing their sentinel chicken flock, adult culex tarsalis mosquito collections and dead bird sampling program.
“The main vector for West Nile virus is the Culex tarsalis mosquito. These mosquitoes are active throughout the district. There has been an increase in Anopheles freeborni mosquito activity recently, which is a normal occurrence for the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District. These mosquitoes are not a vector for the West Nile virus but we urge all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from exposure to mosquito bites.” Colusa Mosquito Abatement District Manager Dan Kiely said in a statement. “The Anopheles freeborni mosquito populations have rebounded due to the abundance of water available for local agricultural and wetland areas. Fluctuations of the water this time of year, especially on our rice crops, will entice the Anopheles mosquitoes to move into our more populated areas to seek a blood meal and a resting place that is protected from the elements.”
The presence of West Nile virus in Colusa County comes just a few weeks after human cases were detected in Yuba and Sutter counties.
Officials said as of Aug. 11, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in California. In Yuba County, one human, 17 mosquito collections and three sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus. As of Aug. 18, Sutter County Public Health officials said three humans, five dead birds, 48 mosquito collections, and eight sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus.
For those who develop a severe West Nile virus illness, officials said symptoms could last several weeks with some symptoms becoming more permanent.
“If you have symptoms after mosquito bites that you feel could be due to West Nile virus such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes a rash, please speak with your doctor about testing for West Nile virus,” officials said. “If lab tests indicate West Nile virus, those results are reported to Public Health to conduct further investigation. Limited information is provided to Vector Control to facilitate further mosquito control through additional mosquito spraying and sampling.”
Officials said on Aug. 18 that there is an increased risk of West Nile virus in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We continue to find mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in our surveillance system. The risk for human infection is high,” Stephen Abshier, district manager for Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District, previously said in a statement. “Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, wearing long sleeves and long pants and applying repellant when mosquitoes are active.”
The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said staff are fully engaged in disease surveillance and mosquito control to reduce adult mosquito populations. Spray areas and a disease surveillance map can be viewed on the district’s website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is not a county wide program to date, so the district will only respond to problems within the district’s boundaries. For more information, visit the Colusa district’s website.