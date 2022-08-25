The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District announced on Wednesday that they have detected the first positive case of West Nile Virus within the district this season. 

According to district officials, the results of a test done on Aug. 16 indicated that one of the 10 birds in a sentinel chicken flock located on the east side of the town of Colusa tested positive for the virus. This flock is tested every two weeks, beginning in April and continuing through late October, said officials. 

Recommended for you