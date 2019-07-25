A Sutter County resident has a laboratory-confirmed West Nile virus infection, according to a press release from the Sutter County Public Health Department.
The resident had no symptoms and this is the first reported infection in the county for 2019.
The virus is found throughout California and is spread by mosquito bites, according to the release. Avoiding mosquito bites is the only way people can prevent getting West Nile virus.
Most people infected with the virus don’t have symptoms – approximately one in five people who have it become sick with a fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and/or a rash, according to the press release. Roughly one in 150 people infected with West Nile virus develop severe inflammation of the brain or membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms of that include high fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.
Symptoms typically begin three to 14 days after someone is bitten by an infected mosquito.
Some ways to prevent mosquito bites:
– Use EPA-approved mosquito repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
– Avoid going outdoors at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active.
– Make sure that the screens on your doors and windows are not broken or torn.
– Drain all standing water around the outside of your house.
– Wear long sleeves and pants outdoors.
The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District is actively controlling mosquitoes and monitoring local mosquito and mosquito-borne disease activity, according to the press release. They will continue until the cold weather begins. For more information, visit www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.
Several types of birds can also be infected with the virus by mosquitoes and dead birds should be reported by visiting www.westnile.ca.gov/report–wnv.php or calling 1-877968-2473.
For more information on West Nile virus, visit www.westnile.ca.gov.