The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District was recently notified of two dead bird samples that tested positive for West Nile virus, officials said.
Both dead bird samples were from the Grimes area and were brought to the district in July to
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District was recently notified of two dead bird samples that tested positive for West Nile virus, officials said.
Both dead bird samples were from the Grimes area and were brought to the district in July to
be tested. Officials sent samples off to be tested and confirmed by a lab in University of California, Davis.
The district has been conducting mosquito control measures since mid-June and will continue until early November. Along with the control efforts, the district has been monitoring West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses since mid-April, officials said.
Colusa Mosquito Abatement District Manager Dan Kiely urges residents to notify the district of any dead birds they find that have not been dead for more than 24 hours. District personnel will pick up any viable dead bird within the district boundaries to sample and send off for confirmation of mosquito-borne illnesses.
Officials will accept dead birds to sample from towns that are not in the district boundaries but are within Colusa County until a positive sample is collected from these areas. The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is not a county wide program and will typically only respond to problems within the district's boundaries, officials said.
Bi-County Health Officer for Yuba and Sutter counties Dr. Phuong Luu previously said that prevention of mosquito bites is the best way to protect against West Nile virus or other mosquito-borne viruses. Residents are encouraged to wear mosquito repellants, limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, wear long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are present, keep screens in good repair and drain all standing water around their homes.
To report mosquito problems, call the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District 530-458-4966 or visit www.colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com. To report dead birds online, visit the California Department of Health Services website at www.westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-968-2473.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.