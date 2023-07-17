The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said that it has detected the “first evidence” of West Nile virus in the Yuba-Sutter area for 2023.
Officials said mosquito samples collected in the areas of Tierra Buena, Meridian, Acme Road, Live Oak, Pleasant Grove, and Hallwood tested positive for West Nile. However, no evidence of West Nile virus (WNV) was found in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans.
“Hot daytime temperatures have hastened mosquito production, with traps showing a high abundance of this WNV vector for this time of year. The district’s surveillance system continues to be in full operation and mosquito control efforts are being instituted in areas where detections are made,” officials said. “The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District would like to remind the public that prevention of mosquito bites is the best way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses at home and when traveling.”
Officials recommended the following to help prevent mosquito bites:
– DEET: Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 when mosquitoes are active or biting. These are the EPA-approved mosquito repellents recommended to prevent bites. Always follow package instructions for appropriate age and directions for use.
– Dawn and dusk: Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when the mosquitoes that carry WNV are most active. Wear long sleeves and pants if you have to be outdoors when mosquitoes are present.
– Doors and windows: Keep screens in good repair and keep mosquitoes out, by making sure that the screens on your doors and windows are not broken or torn.
– Drain all standing water around the outside of your home – buckets, jar lids, tires and flower pot trays are some common places. Report green swimming pools to the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District.
For questions regarding the recent detection of WNV, contact the district’s office at 530-674-5456 ext. 0 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.