The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said that it has detected the “first evidence” of West Nile virus in the Yuba-Sutter area for 2023.

Officials said mosquito samples collected in the areas of Tierra Buena, Meridian, Acme Road, Live Oak, Pleasant Grove, and Hallwood tested positive for West Nile. However, no evidence of West Nile virus (WNV) was found in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans.

