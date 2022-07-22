After an announcement in June about the first identified West Nile virus case for 2022 in Yuba-Sutter, an official with the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said Friday that the “risk for human infection is elevated.”
According to the district, the risk of West Nile virus has increased throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. It cited an increase in positive cases found in more mosquitoes and a sentinel chicken. Sentinel chickens are typically used for detection of the mosquito-borne virus.
“We continue to see virus activity in our surveillance system that is widespread and the risk for human infection is elevated,” Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District Manager Stephen Abshier said in a statement. “If you’re going to be outside when mosquitoes are active, please don’t take any chances and protect yourself by applying a good mosquito repellent and by wearing long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity is high. This will go a long way in preventing mosquito bites.”
The district said it will continue to “aggressively target” adult mosquitoes and those in the larval stages. To help reduce the adult mosquito population, the district already has been treating urban areas with high West Nile virus activity with truck-mounted foggers on Thursday mornings.
“We have added twice weekly spraying in the Edgewater community and in East Marysville, with the addition of treatments on Tuesday mornings,” the district said. “These spray areas can be viewed at the district’s website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org. Individuals can also sign up for email notification of mosquito spraying at the district’s website or follow us on Facebook.”
Insecticides used by the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District include a combination of Pyrethrins, Pyrethroids and Naled.
“These materials are registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and applied according to label directions by the district’s trained and certified technicians and contractors,” the district previously said. “Although these materials pose a low risk to human health, some people may prefer to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors, keeping their windows closed and turning off their window-mounted air conditioners, evaporative coolers and whole house fans when spraying is taking place in the immediate area.”